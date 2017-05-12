The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Naval Officer's Career Derailed by Arrogance, Recklessness

When federal agents stopped Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin in the Honolulu airport on Sept. 11, 2015, he was about to board a plane to China to meet a woman with whom he had been communicating online since April.

By Courtney Mabeus, The Virginian-Pilot | Read more

New Carrier Landing Tech Wows Pilots on First Deployment

After eight hours in the cockpit executing airstrikes on ISIS targets, fighter pilots assigned to this carrier are getting a little extra help as they come in for a landing.

By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more

North Korea Rattled by Commando-Carrying Guided Missile Sub

The North Korean regime headed by Kim Jong-Un seems rattled by the presence of the USS Michigan near the Korean peninsula.

By Richard Sisk, Military.com | Read more

Most Popular in Army

Most Popular in Navy

Most Popular in Air Force

Most Popular in Marine Corps

Most Popular in Technology

Most Popular in Gear

Most Popular in Business

Most Popular in Entertainment

Most Popular in Spouse

Most Popular in Veterans