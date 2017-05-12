The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
Naval Officer's Career Derailed by Arrogance, Recklessness
When federal agents stopped Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin in the Honolulu airport on Sept. 11, 2015, he was about to board a plane to China to meet a woman with whom he had been communicating online since April.
By Courtney Mabeus, The Virginian-Pilot | Read more
New Carrier Landing Tech Wows Pilots on First Deployment
After eight hours in the cockpit executing airstrikes on ISIS targets, fighter pilots assigned to this carrier are getting a little extra help as they come in for a landing.
By Hope Hodge Seck, Military.com | Read more
North Korea Rattled by Commando-Carrying Guided Missile Sub
The North Korean regime headed by Kim Jong-Un seems rattled by the presence of the USS Michigan near the Korean peninsula.
By Richard Sisk, Military.com | Read more
Most Popular in Army
- Former Soldier Accused of Fatally Shooting Service Dog Found Dead
- Army Names First Unit to Receive Service's New Pistol
Most Popular in Navy
- Iranian Drones Now Regular Nuisance for Carrier in Persian Gulf
- Navy Pilot's Gutsy Last-Second Call Saves Civilian Lives Near Mosul
Most Popular in Air Force
- Air Force Arms MQ-9 Reaper with GPS-Guided JDAM Bomb
- Heather Wilson Confirmed as New Air Force Secretary
Most Popular in Marine Corps
- Marines Earn Rare Arctic Service Ribbon on First Norway Deployment
- Norwegian Base May Become Marines' Hub in Europe
Most Popular in Technology
- Navy Electronic Jamming Aircraft Take Quiet Toll on ISIS
- What It’s Like Training Brand-New Air Force Pilots on the F-35A
Most Popular in Gear
- Marine Unit in Norway First to Deploy with Rifle Suppressors
- Army Mulls Marine Corps’ Polymer Magazine Decision
Most Popular in Business
- Budget Bill Dramatically Boosts Funding for Huey Replacement Program
- F-35 Will Fly to Paris Air Show After All
Most Popular in Entertainment
Most Popular in Spouse
- Storage Company Reacts to Military Household Good Auction Outrage
- Military Kid in Adorable Viral Video Dishes on Vice President's 'Bop'
Most Popular in Veterans
