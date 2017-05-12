Navy 'Significant Amount' of Jet Fuel Leaked at Virginia Base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy says "a significant" amount of jet fuel has leaked at an air station in Virginia Beach.

Navy spokesman Jim Moir said in a press release Thursday that the fuel leaked from a tank at Naval Air Station Oceana. Some of the liquid spilled into a ditch right outside the base, closing a road.

Moir said the spill was discovered and contained about 6:30 a.m. He said it should be cleaned up within 48 hours. The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

Base operations have not been affected. No injuries have been reported.