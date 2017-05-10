Camp Lejeune Receives Award for Installation Excellence

Camp Lejeune has been named a recipient of the 2017 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, according to announcement by Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The award recognizes five military installations each year that are selected for their support of Department of Defense missions, according to information from the Defense Department.

Lejeune and its team remained "responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," citing the base's move toward responsible energy consumption and how the base manages its infrastructure, said Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley said in an email to The Daily News.

"Though these fiscally constrained times have been challenging for the base, the Camp Lejeune team demonstrated a tremendous ability to adapt and overcome by thinking creatively across the spectrum to ensure we remained responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Weidley said in the email.

Camp Lejeune was considered in 2016 for the same award but was named runner up, according to the Marine Corps website.

The winning installation will also receive:

An inscribed installation excellence trophy for permanent retention.

An installation excellence flag.

A congratulatory letter signed by the President of the United States.

And Operations and Maintenance monetary incentive bonus authorized by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, with restrictions.

The installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in areas such as management including mission support, energy conservation, quality of live and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications and public relations.

"Every activity we perform on this base underwent an exhaustive analysis to make sure we continued to provide top-notch support to the operating forces and did it smartly and efficiently," Weidley wrote.

The award, he said, is a reflection of the team's commitment to the base.

"I couldn't be more proud of how our team performed this year," Weidley wrote.