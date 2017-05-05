Special Ops Adviser Killed in Action Against Terror Group in Somalia

A U.S. special operations adviser was killed in action Thursday and two others were wounded in the stepped-up campaign against the al-Shabab terror group in Somalia, U.S. Africa Command said Friday.

The U.S. service member was with a special ops team on a raid as part of the advise-and-assist mission with the Somali National Army against al-Shabab forces in Barii about 40 miles west of the capital of Mogadishu, AfriCom said in a statement.

CNN reported that two other U.S. service members were wounded, apparently by small-arms fire, in the attack on al-Shabab fighters who have plotted against airliners in seeking to bring down the struggling central government.

The statement said the mission was undertaken in the famine- and drought-stricken country on the Horn of Africa to diminish the threat al-Shabab "presents to Americans and American interests."

"Al-Shabab's affiliate, al-Qaida has murdered Americans; radicalizes and recruits terrorists and fighters in the United States; and attempts to conduct and inspire attacks against Americans, our allies and our interests around the world, including here at home," AfriCom said.

In March, Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the AfriCom commander, was in Washington, where he asked for and was granted by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis more "flexibility" to conduct operations against al-Shabab without going through the White House National Security Council.

At a Pentagon news conference in late March, Waldhauser said additional flexibility on the rules of engagement would accelerate the campaign against al-Shabab, but "we are not going to turn Somalia into a free-fire zone."

Waldhauser said he was seeking "a little bit more flexibility" to "allow us to process targets in a more rapid fashion" by giving field commanders the authority to order strikes by drones and manned aircraft rather than going first to the top of the chain of command.

The added authority could bolster the new government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a dual Somali and U.S. citizen who holds a masters degree in political science from the University of Buffalo.

Waldhauser said he had "no problem" with the rules of engagement under the Obama administration but felt the time had come to "power-down the decision making" to meet the al-Shabab threat.

"We continue to support our Somali and regional partners to systematically dismantle this al-Qaida affiliate, and help them to achieve stability and security throughout the region as part of the global counterterrorism effort," the AfriCom statement said.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.