Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Country Club

Associated Press | 2 May 2017

CHILI, N.Y.  — A Black Hawk helicopter has landed on the ninth hole fairway at a New York country club.

Eric Durr, spokesman for the New York National Guard, says the Army UH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Chili (CHY'-leye) Country Club.

Durr says the windshield had developed a crack and its anti-icing system started to short out. He says none of the crew members were hurt.

The helicopter is assigned to Company C of the 171st medical evacuation battalion.

It was later flown back to the National Guard aviation facility at the Rochester airport.

