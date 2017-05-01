Oregon City Picked to Get 2 New Coast Guard Cutters

ASTORIA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is expanding its operations along Oregon's northern coast by selecting Astoria as the new home for two fast response cutters.

The Daily Astorian reports the 154-foot cutters will replace smaller, 1980s-era patrol boats that are nearing the end of service. The new boats will arrive in Astoria in 2021.

Astoria, which was designated a "Coast Guard City" in 2010, had been competing with Newport for the two cutters.

Astoria City Manager Brett Estes says the boats will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The cutters are designed to patrol coastal areas, with an endurance of five days and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

The first fast response cutter based on the West Coast was the John McCormick in Ketchikan, Alaska.