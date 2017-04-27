3 Rescued After US Navy Helicopter Crashes Near Guam

HAGATNA, Guam — Two pilots and a crewmember have been rescued after the U.S. Navy helicopter they were riding in crashed in waters near Guam.

The Navy says Thursday's crash happened as the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey rescued the pilots and air crewman, who were uninjured.

The MH-60R Seahawk helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Marine Strike Squadron 78. The Sea Hawk is a twin-engine helicopter based aboard the Dewey.

The Dewey, the helicopter and the USS Sterett destroyer are deployed as part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group, which departed San Diego for the Western Pacific on March 31.

The crash is under investigation.