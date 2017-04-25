Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Navy Proposing to Expand SEAL Training in Washington State

A Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) student participates in interval swim training in San Diego Bay. (U.S. Navy photo/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Welsh)
A Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) student participates in interval swim training in San Diego Bay. (U.S. Navy photo/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Welsh)
Associated Press | 25 Apr 2017

POULSBO, Wash. — The U.S. Navy is proposing to expand training of its special operations teams on land along Puget Sound and on the southwestern Washington coast.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the Navy received permission in 2014 for small SEAL teams to stage water-based training from five Washington state parks in Kitsap and Jefferson counties.

The Navy is looking to add sites. The training would occur on private, public, state or federal Department of Defense lands.

The training would include exercises such as diving and swimming, launching and recovering small boats and using underwater drones. It would not include the use of live-fire ammunition, explosive demolitions or manned air operations.

The Navy is seeking public input at an open house May 2 in Poulsbo.

Related Topics

 Navy Navy SEALs Military Bases
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>