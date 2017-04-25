Navy Proposing to Expand SEAL Training in Washington State

POULSBO, Wash. — The U.S. Navy is proposing to expand training of its special operations teams on land along Puget Sound and on the southwestern Washington coast.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the Navy received permission in 2014 for small SEAL teams to stage water-based training from five Washington state parks in Kitsap and Jefferson counties.

The Navy is looking to add sites. The training would occur on private, public, state or federal Department of Defense lands.

The training would include exercises such as diving and swimming, launching and recovering small boats and using underwater drones. It would not include the use of live-fire ammunition, explosive demolitions or manned air operations.

The Navy is seeking public input at an open house May 2 in Poulsbo.