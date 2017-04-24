Air Force Won't Supply Clean Water to Polluted Michigan City

OSCODA, Mich. — The U.S. Air Force is pushing back against a new law that requires it to provide safe drinking water to residents in a northeastern Michigan city affected by chemical pollution from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

MLive reports Air Force official argue the law is discriminatory.

A state law that took effect in January says the military must supply safe drinking water to Oscoda residents whose wells were polluted with toxic chemicals from Wurtsmith.

Air Force spokesman Mark Kinkade says the law is discriminatory because "it only applies to federal and state agencies, not to all entities and persons."

The latest testing shows the pollution is moving south of two waterways previously thought of as natural buffers.

A town hall meeting on the issue will be held Tuesday.