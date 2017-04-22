Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Taliban Gunmen Storm Afghan Army Base, 100 Casualties

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after an attack by gunmen in Mazar-e- Sharif province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, April 21. (AP Photo/Mirwais Najand)
Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after an attack by gunmen in Mazar-e- Sharif province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, April 21. (AP Photo/Mirwais Najand)
Associated Press | 22 Apr 2017

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing or wounding more than 100 army personnel, an Afghan official said Saturday.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack a day earlier on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.

Gunmen entered the compound with a military vehicle and began shooting at soldiers as they prayed in a mosque, he said.

Waziri said there were 10 attackers. Two carried out suicide attacks and eight other attackers were killed in the battle.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email sent to media.

The 209th corps is located in the Dihdadi district of Balkh is one of seven corps of the country's Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for providing security for Afghanistan's northern and northeastern provinces.

Copyright (2017) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Topics

 Headlines Taliban Terrorism Afghanistan
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>