The Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

Trump Criticizes McCain in Tweets Defending Yemen Raid

McCain above all knows about combat and by its very nature there will be casualties. The incident in Yemen was to gather intelligence of which it is reported was successful. Tragic is the only word to the loss of any United States Serviceman. I voted for McCain but it is time to quit criticizing the CIC. -- RJM3390

I disagree, someone like McCain and other veteran politicians democrats or republicans should call out a mission that has the loss of any service members. You and I both know that if this same Seal Team had taken losses when they killed OBL people would have criticized President Obama. -- DrillSgt8689

Air Force Wants, But Can’t Afford, New B-52 Engines

What this story omits is that the Airforce did a cost/benefit analysis on new engines for the B-52 and found that the upfront cost for the replacement engines was much higher than the amount of money saved during the remaining life of these old air frames. -- VicDog

As usual the armed services can't see beyond the ends of their noses. Now they are trying to sucker people into financing those engines and then waiting years for a payback. Those updates in engines should have been done long ago and we should be reaping those savings now. -- Black Bart

No Plans to Limit Women in Combat, General Says

If women can meet the standards, let them serve. Standards are not being lowered, and if only a small number of women meet the standards, that's fine. What's with the haters trying to argue that we should allow ZERO women in combat even if they DO meet the standards? -- Kyle Benjamin Fishman

Currently most men that can not cut it are either not accepted or released prior to the completion of training, known as Entry Level Separation (ELS). In order to keep the gender quotas most women pass, keep in mind there are separate standards for the genders. -- Jane Fughs

Pentagon Looking to Rent Space at Trump Tower

I suspect what these "negotiations" might be about is the amount the gov't is authorized to pay, much less than the quoted amount here, and the services to be provided for that amount. -- rr02

This is gone too far, now the Pentagon wants to pay Trump millions of dollars to rent his home to protect him. This is completely crazy, when was the last time the government rented a sitting presidents home just to protect him. To rent Trump towers is going to cost millions each month on top of HOA dues and utilities. What a waste of taxpayers money. -- DrillSgt8689

Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Ban

Quote " the ban unconstitutionally blocked entry to people based on religion" what is unconstitutional? These people are not American citizens so how can American values apply to non-Americans? I understand America is so wrapped up in the Constitution, but it is supposed to be a set of ideals....not a death sentence. -- Gappac

The problem with this ruling is that any court in the land can overturn any executive order. This is dangerous, and if allowed to start, will never stop. Every action by any president will be challenged, and nothing will ever be done. -- 12829042

Afghan War Stalemated After 15 Years: Top US Commander

Russia figured it out years ago, that it was a no win situation. Why does the US persist in thinking they can change Afghanistan.? Drug money, that's why. The military/industrial complex is lining it's pockets with cash from the sale of material and the spoils of war. -- Glenn Lukas

Just think of what we could have done with all the money wasted from VN till today on military adventures. Completely rebuilt all our internal infrastructure, roads, bridges, etc.. and colonized the moon. And built the wall. Or found the cure for cancer. Found the cure for aging. Yeah, we've been stupid. But we can stop being stupid. -- froggy57

