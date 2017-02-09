Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

USS New Hampshire Arrives at Shipyard for Maintenance

The Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine, USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to Naval Submarine Base New London after a regularly scheduled deployment, Nov. 9, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Hamilton)
The Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine, USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to Naval Submarine Base New London after a regularly scheduled deployment, Nov. 9, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Erin Hamilton)
Associated Press | Feb 09, 2017

KITTERY, Maine — The nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire has arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work.

The New Hampshire, which arrived Wednesday, is the fifth Virginia-class submarine and the third U.S. Navy ship to be named in honor of the state of New Hampshire.

It is designed to excel in anti-submarine, anti-ship and strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The New Hampshire was commissioned Oct. 25, 2008 at the shipyard. Its home port is in Groton, Connecticut.

It returned from its latest deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility on Nov. 9, where it executed the Chief of Naval Operations' maritime strategy in supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. Its crew conducted port visits in Haakonsvern, Norway; Faslane, Scotland; and Brest, France.

Related Video:

Related Topics

 Navy Submarines Equipment
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage