Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

UK Defense Chief: No Doubt about Trump's NATO Commitment

British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon listens to a question during a joint statement with Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti in Rome, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon listens to a question during a joint statement with Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti in Rome, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Associated Press | Feb 09, 2017

ROME — The British defense secretary says he has "no doubt at all" about the U.S. commitment to NATO under President Donald Trump.

Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday he agrees with Trump that the trans-Atlantic alliance must be modernized so it is more agile and responsive.

Fallon said: "We are in no doubt at all about the U.S. commitment to NATO. Previous U.S. presidents have asked Europe to shoulder a greater part of the burden. There is nothing new in that."

Trump once dismissed the military alliance as "obsolete." The White House has since stressed the "fundamental importance" of NATO to trans-Atlantic relations.

Fallon says NATO must take a "360-degree view" of current threats.

He added: "There shouldn't be a division between a European view and an American view of NATO, and there isn't."

Related Topics

 Headlines Global Hot Spots NATO United Kingdom
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage