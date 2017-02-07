Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

Drunken German Man Without Pants Tries to Drive Bus Onto US Base

(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
Stars and Stripes | Feb 07, 2017

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- A 53-year-old German man was detained late Friday after attempting to drive a bus onto Kleber Kaserne while drunk and half naked.

The man was stopped at one of the base entry gates at 9:20 p.m., when a guard checked his identification and noticed he smelled of alcohol, Kaiserslautern police spokesman Wolfgang Denzer said.

Upon further inspection, it was discovered the man wasn't wearing pants or shoes, Denzer said.

German police detained the man, who was later found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent, Denzer said. The legal limit in Germany is 0.05 percent; it is 0.03 percent if a driver is involved in an accident.

Denzer could not say why the man was trying to drive onto Kleber. He was not an assigned bus driver for the U.S. military. The seats in the commercial bus he was driving were empty.

The man's missing articles of clothing were found on the bus.

Related Topics

 Headlines Germany Military Bases Security
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage