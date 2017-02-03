The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Navy SEAL Team 6 Members Fought Female Fighters in Yemen Raid

Navy SEAL Team 6 fought and killed female fighters of an al-Qaida affiliate in the raid Saturday in Yemen in which a team member was killed, three were wounded and three injured, the Pentagon said Monday.

By Richard Sisk | Read more

UPDATED: Expanded Tricare Dental Coverage Hits May 1

A new Tricare dental contract will start in early May and bring an increase in benefits and a renewed focus on prevention, Tricare's dental chief said Monday in an exclusive interview with Military.com.

By Amy Bushatz | Read more

Trump's Federal Hiring Freeze Could Hurt Vets: Officials

Veterans already in the pipeline for job openings in the federal workforce could have their employment opportunities scrapped under the hiring freeze announced Monday by President Donald Trump.

By Richard Sisk | Read more

