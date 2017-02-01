The Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

Here are the stories generating the most comments this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of responses edited for clarity:

When Muslims Got Blocked at Airports, US Veterans Rushed to Help

ANY veteran that joins these cretin protesters is no longer a vet in MY book. I was in Iraq and interpreters were always suspect and many turned out to be our enemy. Lauding them is a disgrace. -- 34810872

Canada has offered to take any potential US-bound refugees who have found themselves 'nailed' behind Donnie's mystikal 8-ball. Now that's helping somebody. -- peredavid

Trump Taps Army Officer-Turned-Businessman for Navy Secretary

I question whether a former Army officer would be the best choice for Secretary of the Navy. He has little experience or none at all in dealing with Admirals and even less if any at all dealing with the United States Marine Corps. -- SonofChesty

I wish him well. It does concern me he has two sons currently serving in the Navy. Everybody knows, for senior officers (Captain and Admirals) to get promoted, it must go through him first. Looks like his sons will be getting some serious Alpha Kilo from their skippers. Anyway wish him the best, anybody is way better than that clown Mabus. -- BM2_Gooch

Navy SEAL Team 6 Members Fought Female Fighters in Yemen Raid

I was thinking about this. This is a win/win regarding women terrorist combatants. We take out a woman terrorist = win and now she won't have future little terrorists = win/win! - dkgiovenco v

I was in Combined Action in Vietnam. We dealt with the irregulars (VC) in the villages, and women and children were part of it. They can kill you just as quickly as anyone. Women are decent fighters in the irregulars, but not in the line troops. -- singram0413

Female Marines to Sleep Next to Male Marines in Field

I was in combat support, retired in 2001. Guess what? Years ago men and women slept in the same tents in the field. Yes, every once in a while, stuff happened. For the most part, the men and women I have worked with and for in the Army have been professional and I am proud to have served. -- 34922219

The presence of women, who in our culture are not groomed from childhood (as young boys are) to aggressiveness and a bonding relationship, can only serve to dilute the effectiveness of battlefield units, and put our sons in greater danger. I am so thankful that I, and my sons, have had the chance in different wars to play our part prior to this insanity being foisted upon the American fighting "man." -- Lowell Tackett

Trump Orders New Military Strategy to Defeat ISIS

Let's just pay ISIS not to fight because it would be a lot cheaper and result in a lot less bloodshed than going to battle against them. The US paid insurgents to police their areas during the surge in Iraq and it worked. -- Warren Franzen

Okay, now we have come full circle. First Obama admitted that he didn't have a strategy, now it seems Trump doesn't either. On the bright side, at least Trump is asking his generals to come up with a plan. Obama just played it by ear and hoped for the best. -- DrillSgt8689

