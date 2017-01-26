Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Navy Hull Cleaning Sparks Clean Water Lawsuit

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits Sinclair Inlet as it returns to its homeport, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Dec. 8, 2016. (U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill)
USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits Sinclair Inlet as it returns to its homeport, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Dec. 8, 2016. (U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill)
Kitsap Sun, Bremerton, Wash. | Jan 26, 2017 | by Tristan Baurick

BREMERTON -- The Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups are suing the Navy over aircraft carrier cleaning practices that might be harming Sinclair Inlet.

The tribe, Washington Environmental Council and Puget Soundkeeper on Wednesday issued a notice of intent to sue the Navy over alleged Clean Water Act violations.

The Navy began scraping the hull of the decommissioned USS Independence this month. The Navy is preparing to tow the 1,070-loot-long carrier from Bremerton to Texas, where it will be dismantled sometime this year.

The tribe and environmental groups joined state and federal pollution regulators in expressing concerns that the cleaning was releasing toxic levels of copper-based paint into the inlet.

"Copper is one of the most toxic heavy metals to fish and particularly to salmon," said Chris Wilke, Soundkeeper's executive director. "It's so serious that our state has moved to phase out its use in all boat paint."

The tribe has raised concerns over hull scraping several times.

"We do not believe they should be exempt from regulations that other vessel owners routinely follow," Suquamish Chairman Leonard Forsman said.

Hull cleanings are typically conducted in a drydock facility with pollution prevention and waste disposal capabilities. The Navy began its cleaning without Clean Water Act permits and in violation of federal pollution discharge rules, the tribe and groups allege.

Navy officials say they can claim exemptions to many state and federal pollution rules.

The inlet is on the Clean Water Act's list of impaired waters. Considered one of the state's most polluted areas, the base was designated a federal Superfund cleanup site in 1994. Marine sediment samples taken near the base contain elevated levels of copper, mercury and other heavy metals.

The Navy is removing a 3-inch layer of barnacles and other marine growth from the carrier's hull to comply with rules limiting the spread of invasive species.

"As part of this process, a team of highly skilled divers are gently scrubbing marine growth on the hull of the ship in order to prevent the possible transfer of invasive species," Navy spokeswoman Colleen O'Rourke said in a statement Wednesday. "The objective of the cleaning is only to disturb the reproductive capability of the marine life on the hull, not to remove the biological material or paint."

She declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Ecology have urged the Navy to develop a more robust pollution monitoring plan for hull cleaning in Sinclair Inlet. Ecology might ask the Navy to clean portions of the inlet if increased levels of copper and other contaminants are found.

Related Topics

 Navy Aircraft Carriers Equipment
© Copyright 2017  Kitsap Sun, Bremerton, Wash. . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

  • USS Ancon (AGC-4) at anchor in Manila Bay, Philippine Islands in August 1945, She is wearing Measure 31a, Design 18Ax camouflage and has a large hull number painted on her bow. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
    D-Day Story: B.B. Talley
    Military.com
    In June 1943, in the grade of Colonel, I had gone to England from Alaska and was nominally Engineer of V Corps stationed at Bri...
  • A tank rolls through Normandy shortly after D-Day. (Photo: U.S. Army Center for Military History)
    D-Day Story: George Thomas Poe
    Military.com
    As a coxswain of an LCVP landing craft during Operation Overlord, George Thomas Poe had one of the most unique views and experi...
  • Three Rhino barges and a petrol barge are being hammered by surf somewhere along the coast of France. (Photo: U.S. Army)
    D-Day Story: Roy Aaron Ford
    Military.com
    As a Seabee, Roy Aaron Ford helped get soldiers and equipment onto the beaches of Normandy. Ford tells the story of the Rhino b...
  • U.S. troops go over the side of a Coast Guard manned combat transport to enter the landing barges at Empress Augusta Bay, Bougainville, as the invasion gets under way." November 1943. (Photo: National Archives)
    D-Day Story: Maro P. Flagg
    Military.com
    My name is Maro P. Flagg, former Chief Pharmacist's Mate of the U.S. Navy who took part in the invasion of Normandy and events ...
© 2017 Military Advantage