Coast Guard Helps Evacuate Man from Cruise Ship in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a helicopter crew helped evacuate a passenger from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a report Wednesday evening that the 45-year-old man was suffering symptoms similar to a heart attack.

Officials say they sent an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from New Orleans to the ship, about 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Crew members from the helicopter then hoisted the man and a nurse from the cruise ship.

The Coast Guard said the man was taken to its Air Station New Orleans in stable condition, and he was then taken to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.