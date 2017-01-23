Officials at Fort Bragg Say Soldier's Death Was Accident

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg investigators say the death of a soldier who was hit by a vehicle during training last fall was accidental.

The Fayetteville Observer cites Army officials who say 24-year-old Sgt. Jalisha Vonshay Tucker, a parachute packer for 3rd Special Forces Group's Support Battalion, was doing physical training around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2016, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Army officials said Tucker, from Ocala, Florida, was taken to Womack Army Medical Center, and then to UNC Hospitals, where she died about a week later.

Army investigators have released no information about the vehicle or driver, including whether it was a military vehicle.

According to officials, Tucker was pursuing an associate degree and hoped to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing.