News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Officials at Fort Bragg Say Soldier's Death Was Accident

Fort Bragg 600x400
Associated Press | Jan 23, 2017

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg investigators say the death of a soldier who was hit by a vehicle during training last fall was accidental.

The Fayetteville Observer cites Army officials who say 24-year-old Sgt. Jalisha Vonshay Tucker, a parachute packer for 3rd Special Forces Group's Support Battalion, was doing physical training around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2016, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Army officials said Tucker, from Ocala, Florida, was taken to Womack Army Medical Center, and then to UNC Hospitals, where she died about a week later.

Army investigators have released no information about the vehicle or driver, including whether it was a military vehicle.

According to officials, Tucker was pursuing an associate degree and hoped to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Related Topics

 Army Military Bases
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage