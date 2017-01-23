Jury Ready for Trial of Airman Charged with Murder of Pregnant Fiancee

A jury has been selected for the trial of a Robins airman charged with the murder of his pregnant fiancee.

Charles Amos Wilson, 30, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is charged with premeditated murder and death of an unborn child.

Tameda Ferguson, 30, was found shot to death in her Dawson home Aug. 29, 2013. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. The alleged motive is $1 million in insurance money.

The court-martial panel includes a mix of officers and enlisted personnel. The trial before Col. Vance H. Spath, chief trial judge for the Air Force, is being held at the Houston County Courthouse.

Barring any delays, opening statements from prosecution and defense attorneys are expected Wednesday morning.

Pretrial motions are expected to be addressed in the meantime.

If convicted of premeditated murder, Wilson faces the death penalty.

Wilson was arrested Sept. 3, 2013, after an investigation by the GBI and the Terrell County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with murder and feticide.

The trial will mark the third court-martial proceeding against Wilson.

In the first court-martial proceeding, Wilson was found not guilty June 2 of felony murder, aggravated arson and related charges in in the death of a friend in an October 2011 house fire in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

In the second court-martial proceeding, jurors convicted Wilson on June 10 of striking a retired technical sergeant, who was his girlfriend at the time of the 2012 incident.