The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Army Picks Sig Sauer's P320 Handgun to Replace M9 Service Pistol

The U.S. Army on Thursday awarded Sig Sauer a contract worth $580 million to make the next service pistol based on the company's P320 handgun.

Modern Day Marine 2016: Sig Sauer P320

Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning

President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked information to the website WikiLeaks, the White House announced Tuesday.

Millions More Vets to Be Able to Shop at Exchanges Online

After two years of study and debate, the Department of Defense has made a policy change, effective next November, to allow 16 million honorably discharged veterans to shop online for discounted military exchange products.

