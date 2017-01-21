The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
Army Picks Sig Sauer's P320 Handgun to Replace M9 Service Pistol
The U.S. Army on Thursday awarded Sig Sauer a contract worth $580 million to make the next service pistol based on the company's P320 handgun.
By Matthew Cox and Hope Hodge Seck | Read more
Modern Day Marine 2016: Sig Sauer P320
Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning
President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked information to the website WikiLeaks, the White House announced Tuesday.
By Brendan McGarry | Read more
Millions More Vets to Be Able to Shop at Exchanges Online
After two years of study and debate, the Department of Defense has made a policy change, effective next November, to allow 16 million honorably discharged veterans to shop online for discounted military exchange products.
By Tom Philpott | Read more
