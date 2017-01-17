News

Air Force Agency Reports $8.1B in Foreign Military Sales

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Associated Press | Jan 17, 2017

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --  An agency at Ohio's largest military base has handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal year 2016.

The Dayton Daily News reports the amount is a drop of more than half from the prior year. Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate sales reached $19 billion in fiscal year 2015.

Gen. Gregory Gutterman expects the Wright-Patterson-headquartered agency to see a "spike" in future sales with the roll out of items that include a new Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker.

According to the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, upcoming deals include a $21.1 billion expected agreement with Qatar to purchase 72 of Boeing's F-15 Eagle strike fighter jets and a $1.9 billion deal with Japan to buy four aerial tankers.

