This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

US Central Command Soldier Killed in Non-Combat Incident

U.S. Army Spc. John P. Rodriguez of Hemet, Calif., died Jan. 12 in a noncombat-related incident. (US Army photo)
Stars and Stripes | Jan 15, 2017

The Defense Department released on Saturday the name of a U.S. Army Central Command soldier who died in what is being reported as a noncombat-related incident.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez, of Hemet, Calif., died Jan.12 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which covers the the Middle East. Rodriguez was assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Defense Department statement. A post to the 2nd Engineer Battalion's Facebook page said a memorial ceremony will be held Sunday at Camp Patriot, Kuwait and another at Fort Bliss later on.

