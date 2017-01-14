The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

US Army Unveils New Physical Assessment Test

The U.S. Army has launched a new physical fitness test designed to determine if new recruits and soldiers can meet the physical demands of certain jobs such as infantry and armor specialties.

By Matthew Cox

More State IDs No Longer Accepted at Bases

Driver's licenses from five additional states will no longer be accepted as official forms of identification for gaining access to military bases DoD-wide starting Jan. 30, officials said.

By Amy Bushatz

Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Vessels

In the latest incident of high-seas tension between the U.S. and Iran, a Navy destroyer fired a series of warning shots at four Iranian vessels on Sunday after the Islamic Republic's boats closed in at a high rate of speed in the Strait of Hormuz, Fox News confirmed.

By Fox News

