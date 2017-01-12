News

US Navy: New Destroyer to Be Commissioned in South Carolina

Ship Sponsor Georgeann McRaven breaks a bottle of champagne on the bow during the christening ceremony for the future guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), April 2, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries)
Associated Press | Jan 12, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of the U.S. Navy's newest warships is going to be commissioned in Charleston, South Carolina, home of its Marine Corps namesake and recipient of the Medal of Honor.

The Navy announced Wednesday the ceremony for the USS Ralph Johnson will be in the hometown of Marine Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson. He posthumously received the U.S. military's highest award for his actions during the Vietnam War. The 19-year-old used his body to shield two fellow Marines from a grenade, dying instantly in March 1968.

No date has been set for the ceremony. The ship is the Navy's 64th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and was launched in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Dec. 12, 2015.

The Navy says the ship has adopted the motto of Johnson's Marine battalion, "Swift, Silent, Deadly."

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

