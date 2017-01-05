News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Coast Guard: 185 Migrants Reach Florida Keys in December

A group of Cuban migrants are discovered south of Key West, Florida, Sep. 13, 2015. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk interdicted the group of migrants who were later repatriated back to Cuba. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
A group of Cuban migrants are discovered south of Key West, Florida, Sep. 13, 2015. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk interdicted the group of migrants who were later repatriated back to Cuba. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
Associated Press | Jan 05, 2017

KEY WEST, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard officials say about 185 migrants made it ashore in the Florida Keys in the month after Fidel Castro's death.

Capt. Jeffrey Janszen of the Coast Guard's Sector Key West told The Citizen that it's not clear why there were so many migrant landings in December. Good weather may have helped some migrants, though Janszen said winds were rough around Christmas.

Andrew Regan of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said nine Cuban men landed Tuesday on Grassy Key — all in good health despite spending a week at sea in a homemade sailboat with no engine.

Castro died Nov. 25. Coast Guard officials say the number of Cubans attempting to reach U.S. shores has surged for two years.

Related Topics

 Coast Guard
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage