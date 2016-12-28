Blue Angels Select Cherry Point as Show of the Year

CHERRY POINT -- The Navy Blue Angels has awarded Cherry Point the 2016 Blue Angel Show of the Year Award.

The Navy jet demonstration team performed at the Cherry Point Air Show on April 30 and May 1.

About 200,000 people attended the air show, which also celebrated the 75th anniversaries of the Marine Corps air station as well as the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

According to a release from Mike Barton, director of the Joint Public affairs Office at MCAS Cherry Point, the designation was made at the International Council of Air Shows annual convention at Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

The Blue Angels' performance at Cherry Point was one of 35 during the calendar year. The Blue Angels are scheduled to return for the 2018 Cherry Point Air Show, which is scheduled for May 4 to 6, according to a release from Cherry Point.

"Everything revolves around the actual performance schedule for our show," said Jim Riemer, the Cherry Point Air Show director who manages a behind-the-scenes team that will reach into the hundreds by the time the show days arrive. "We have to determine which performers are available, what they can bring to the table, and how it will fit into the overall program. Our ultimate goal is to ensure we give our neighbors the greatest show possible."

Early preparation is what makes the Cherry Point Air Show so successful, said Mike Barton, director of public affairs at the base.

According to Barton, this is the second time that the air station has received the award. Cherry Point received the honor in 2010, being the first military installation ever to receive the distinction.

Barton said the planning for the 2018 show has already started.