The Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

Here are the stories generating the most comments this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of responses edited for clarity:

"Special Forces have known about the magazine problem for years and we've been using non-tilt followers for years. No problems. The simple solution is to go with the PMAG or replace the followers in existing magazines and forget about the M27 and use the M4A1 that the various special operations forces units have had for a decade or more. Problems solved, where's my check?!" -- 34584973

"The M855 round was replaced solely because the armed forces wanted to transition from a round with lead in it to a round with steel. Both the Army and Marines field the M4, M4A1, and different generations of the M16, mostly M16A4s in the Corps. The discussion here is the new copper+steel round, M855A1, not feeding consistently into the M27 IAR which is unique to the Corps. Apparently the fix is a new magazine and Magpul seems to be the cure." -- Guest

"The F35 acquisition program may have improved after 2011 but it is still too expensive, too slow and too unreliable. America can do better, Trump will see to it. Too many senior officers have grown accustomed to slow, over expensive weapon acquisition programs and consider it normal. Changes must be made or we won't see the F-35 for 50 years!" -- Kartoum

"New weapons and weapons systems cost money, lots and lots of money. The F-35 is no different. The problem is the Air Force leadership has painted itself into a corner with it. The F-35 is not the multi-role aircraft they are trying, desperately, to turn it into. Used as a vastly improved and more capable F-117 it will be a success. Used as anything else it will fail, dismally, and cost lives." -- John Wohlwend

"If a person cannot be trusted to maintain his marriage vows, that person certainly cannot be trusted in business or the military." -- Paul O'Brien

"When the Senior leadership engages in this type of activity it tells those under them that Honor, Ethics and Commitment mean nothing, that it's OK to cheat, and misuse Govt property." -- jwweath

